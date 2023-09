If you’re into streaming music online, chances are you’ve got a Jamaican song or two in your playlist, right?

Well, to save us the guessing game, we asked some of our followers on Facebook and Instagram to show us which Jamaican songs they are currently streaming.

In no specific order, here are the hottest Jamaican songs this week.

Sizzla – Be Strong

Christopher Martin – I’m A Big Deal

Lila Iké – Dinero

Chronic Law – Walk With Faith

Christopher Martin – Guaranteed

Protoje – Love For Me

Protoje – Here Comes The Morning

Somewhere Wonderful – Ras-I

Koffee – x10

Duane Stephenson – Cottage In Negril

