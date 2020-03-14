How to Say Goodbye in Jamaican Patois

Now that you have learned how to greet a Jamaican, you might be wondering what phrases are to be used to say goodbye. Some of these phrases might be one or two words that translate into their literal meanings and somewhat slightly different than the literal meaning

“Lickkle more” – translates to “little more” but means see you later. This expression is used to tell someone later, goodbye or see you soon.

“Mi Gaan” – I’m gone, Goodbye

“Lata” – Later ; See you later

“Inna Di Morrows” – See you tomorrow

“Walk gud / tek care” – Stay Safe / Take Care. Walk good in this sense means to stay out of trouble or to be careful. This is one of the creative terms that does not translate to its literal meaning.

“Mi ago mek a trod / mek a move” – I am about to leave; I am about to make a move

“Mi tun mi back” – I’m gone / I am leaving. This popular one is especially encouraged at dead yards where folks believe you should not let the dead know you are leaving so they do not follow you home.

“Mi wi si yuh.” – I’ll see you (around); bye. This is just a longer way of saying “bye”.

“Mi ah guh, guh weh lef unno” – I am going to leave you. This sentence is used especially when a person is about to leave a group of people in this case the “you” is plural.

“Ketch yuh pon de strangs or Pon de strangs” – Catch you on the strongs. This is a very old expression for saying you will catch up on another day.

“Inna di likkle bit” – In the little bit. It means I will see you soon or I will see you shortly.

“Mi ah flash out” – I am flashing out. I am leaving now.

“Mi ago do ah supahman” – I am going to do a superman. I am leaving quickly.

“Mi ah travel now” – I am traveling now. I am leaving.

