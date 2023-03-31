Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Welcomes South Florida for Grand Reopening

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the only Caribbean heritage museum in the United States, will host a grand reopening on Saturday, April 8th. Still in the northeast section of Broward Mall, the archive, art gallery and center for the arts recently relocated to a larger unit, now benefiting from more space for community collaboration. The event, themed “A Celebration of the Caribbean,” will welcome attendees of all ages and cultures with free entry, family-friendly activities and surprises.

The day will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The first 50 guests to attend the ribbon cutting will receive welcome gifts. From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., guests can explore the facility on their own, or join one of three guided group tours starting at 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. Kids can enjoy Easter activities including kite and hat making, and the whole family can enjoy musical performances and interactive cultural dance presentations.

In the evening, the museum will host donors and partners for a private reception. Invited attendees will learn about the museum’s progress, programs, plans for future development and additional partnership opportunities, while they enjoy great company, entertainment and light refreshments.

“We are excited to welcome South Florida to the new Island SPACE facility,” said president of the board of directors, Calibe Thompson. “While many loved our original location, the new space feels bigger, brighter and more welcoming. We are planning a robust calendar of culturally enriching, educational and exciting events and exhibits, and we can’t wait to learn what our wonderful guests, familiar and new, think about the work we do.”

To find the new location: Guests may park in the lot near Broward Boulevard and University Drive, and enter through the doors across from the disabled parking area, where the mall meets the new construction. After passing the management offices, Island SPACE will be the first unit on the left.

For more information about the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Grand Reopening: A Celebration of the Caribbean, visit islandspacefl.org/reopening or contact 954-999-0989.

Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (Island SPACE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region, in South Florida and the broader diaspora.

The public is invited to visit the museum Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Visit islandspacefl.org to learn more.

Find information on ways to give at islandspacefl.org/giving, GoFundMe, Benevity for corporate giving and Facebook, donate directly through PayPal or Zelle to [email protected], or email the museum for details at [email protected]