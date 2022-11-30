Jamaican Actor Paul Campbell To Present Live Talk on Film and Art at Island SPACE

Jamaica’s most accomplished male actor of our time, Paul Campbell, will sit for a fireside-style chat to discuss his work in film and art at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum on Friday December 2nd, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The classically-trained actor and surrealist painter, whose artwork is currently on display in the museum’s gallery for Art Week Comes to Plantation, will speak with host Juli-Ann Lee about subjects spanning his more than 30-year history on the silver screen and his lesser known career in fine art. Those interested can register to attend the in-person event.

Fans of Campbell’s will enjoy a peek into the mind of the method actor, whose catalog includes starring roles in Jamaican films like Third World Cop, Dancehall Queen and The Lunatic, and prominent roles in American-made flicks like First Sunday, featuring Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan, and cult classic Machete Joe. Attendees will also be treated by Campbell to the six-minute preview of a riveting new TV series called In God We Trust before it is shared with the general market.

The presentation will be staged across the backdrop of his art show titled “Color and Time,” the featured component of a dual exhibit at Island SPACE showcasing his work as well as the work of Cuban collective Pan American Art Projects. Campbell’s vibrant presentation of paintings on canvas capture much of the visceral, emotional turmoil that he adeptly portrays in his cast of complex and sinister characters.

“I put my soul into my art, whether I’m painting or acting,” said Campbell. “And I’ve been a supporter of Island SPACE since its opening so there’s no better place for me to discuss my creative passions than here.”

Space is limited and pre-registration is required to attend.

