Jamaica Named Leading Caribbean Destination at World Travel Awards

Jamaica claims the title of the top destination in the Caribbean region. The achievement was announced during the World Travel Awards Caribbean and The Americas gala ceremony held recently at Sandals Grand St. Lucian in St. Lucia. The grand event marks the commencement of the WTA’s significant 30th anniversary Grand Tour 2023—a global quest to identify the most outstanding travel and tourism organizations.

Jamaica Cops Multiple Awards

In addition to earning the distinction of being the Caribbean’s Leading Destination, Jamaica secured victory in multiple categories, including the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port, Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board, and the Caribbean’s Leading Airport.

Falmouth, one of Jamaica’s major piers and the port for Royal Caribbean received the Leading Cruise Port award. Of note, 2023 makes the 17th year Jamaica has won the Leading Tourist Board of the Caribbean and Leading Caribbean Destination,, underscoring Jamaica’s establishment of a benchmark that other boards measure themselves against.

Award-Winning Jamaican Travel Brands

Among the other notable awards earned by Jamaica include the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction awarded to Dunn’s River Falls and Parks , while Club Mobay at Sangster Airport secured recognition as the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge. The award of Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort was claimed by Golden Eye, while GO Jamaica Travel emerged as the Caribbean’s Leading Destination Management Company. The Port of Montego Bay earned the title of Caribbean’s Leading Home Port, and Half Moon Jamaica was celebrated as the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel. The Tryall Club was awarded for being the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Residences, while Island Car Rentals took home the award for Caribbean’s Leading Independent Car Rental Company. Jamaica Inn was awarded as the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort, with Sandals Dunn’s River earning the title of Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Inclusive Resort. Fleming’s Villa @ Golden Eye secured the award for Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Inclusive Villa, and the Montego Bay Convention Centre was recognized as the Caribbean’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre. Sandals Dunn’s River, a new addition, claimed the honor of Caribbean’s Leading New Resort, and Go Jamaica Travel and Go Jamaica Travel were both celebrated as the Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator and Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency.

World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 with the purpose of recognizing, honoring, and commemorating excellence within the pivotal domains of the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Photo – Deposit Photos