Jamaica One of Least Expensive Holiday Destinations in the World

According to the 17th annual report from Post Office Travel Money, Montego Bay in Jamaica ranked 17th among the 20 least expensive holiday destinations in the world for British travelers. The report ranked the 20 destinations on the basis of a cost comparison of the average prices for eight items: a cup of coffee, a bottle of beer, a glass of cola, a 1.5L bottle of water, a glass of wine, a bottle of insect repellent, and a three-course meal that included a bottle of wine. The costs of the individual items were then added to create a cumulative total.

The costs of these items in Montego Bay, a travel destination prized for its bird sanctuary and Greenwood Great House, excellent beaches, relaxed ambiance, natural beauty, and opportunities to snorkel, dive, water-ski, go horseback riding, and parasail, were as follows: A cup of filter coffee: £3.11; a bottle of local beer: £3.02; a 1.5L bottle of water: £0.86; suncream (200ml): £7.11; and a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £62.47. The cumulative total of all the items was £87.71.

Comparatively, the least expensive vacation destination in the world included in the report was Cape Town in South Africa, which had a cumulative total of the eight items of £51.44. The individual prices were: A cup of filter coffee: £1.42; a bottle of local beer: £1.61; a bottle of water (1.5L): £0.66; suncream (200ml): £5.43; and the three-course evening meal for two, including a bottle of house wine: £35.80.

The full list of least expensive destinations identified by Post Office Travel Money were, in order, Cape Town, South Africa: £51.44; Marmaris, Turkey: £57.59; Sunny Beach, Bulgaria: £58.30; Mombasa, Kenya: £58.96; Algarve, Portugal: £59.95; Hoi An, Vietnam: £59.99; Kuta, Bali: £68.10; Tokyo, Japan: £71.49; Colombo, Sri Lanka: £73; Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt: £73.32; Costa del Sol, Spain: £73.99; Paphos, Cyprus: £78.08; Corfu, Greece: £81.35; Funchal, Madeira: £85.02; Phuket, Thailand: £85.33; Mallorca, Spain: £86.03; Montego Bay, Jamaica: £87.71; PoreÄ , Croatia: £88.08; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: £89.51; and Sliema, Malta: £90.85.

Photo – Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB)