Jamaica to Receive New Non-stop Service by Frontier From Cleveland

As of March 9, 2024, Jamaica will welcome new non-stop air service by Frontier Airlines from Cleveland International Airport (CLE) in Ohio to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ). The new flights will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and are now available for booking.

Service Commences March 2024

“We couldn’t be more pleased that Frontier continues to expand the number of gateways from which they provide non-stop service to Jamaica,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “The early March service launch from Cleveland is ideally timed to capture the second half of our peak winter season. Therefore, these new flights can only add to the record-breaking arrivals we are already expecting for the period.”

First Non-Stop Service to Jamaica From Cleveland

This will be the only non-stop service to Jamaica from the Cleveland market, opening more of the important Midwestern U.S. market to the destination. Further, this service complements Frontier’s existing service to Jamaica from Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia and St. Louis, increasing the carrier’s total number of non-stop gateways serving the island to seven.

“It is very gratifying to receive this new service from Frontier, a valued airline partner responsible for carrying a significant number of visitors to our shores and one that has continued to seek out opportunities to fly to Jamaica from various key U.S. cities,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “We look forward to welcoming passengers flying on this new service from Cleveland and continuing to grow arrivals to the destination.”

Photo – Deposit Photos