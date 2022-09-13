Jamaica Sends Off Team To Pan American Handgun Championship

Jamaica will be fielding a 26-member team to the 2022 Pan American Handgun Championship, scheduled for Frostproof, Florida September 15 – 22.

The Jamaican team will be among 700 participants from 25 nations. The contingent which is scheduled to leave the island on Tuesday (September 13) will comprise 5 teams. Open, Standard, Production, Men’s Production Optic and Lady’s Production Optic.

The teams are:

Open: Lesgar Murdock, Rory Wilson, Alberto D’ascola, Ryan Gourzong, Bernard Lawrence. Standard: Andrew Yap, Paul Dixon, Ellsworth Dixon, Owen Campbell. Production: Yeonie Campbell, Sanjay Welsh, Matthew Smith-Barrett, Florence Golding. Men’s Production Optics: Ryan Bramwell, Alrice Palmer, Adrian Randle, Andre Oddman, Darin Richards, Arjun McPherson, Michael Wilkinson, Robin Rickhi, Thomas Hall. Lady’s Production Optics: Renee Rickhi, Sasha Mullings, Kayla Keane, Shayon Francis.

Jamaica will have ten officials at the Championships, six of whom will represent the International Range Officer Association (IROA); the other four will represent the National Range Officer Institute (NROI).

IROA officials: Lennie Moulton, Al Stewart, Gregory Wong, Keith Miller, Latoya Wright, Evan Medley

NROI Officials: Rohan Wilson, Charlton Vanriel, Rohan Wallace, Tanya Stewart.

The last Pan American Championships was held at Kingston, Jamaica in 2018. The current installment was previously scheduled for 2021 but was postponed to 2022 because of the pandemic. The World Shoot was also postponed and will be held in November of this year in Thailand. Jamaica will also be fielding a team to this event.