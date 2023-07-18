Jamaica to Welcome United Nonstop Service From Denver to Montego Bay

Continuing to expand ease of access to the island for U.S. travelers, Jamaica will welcome new air service from Denver International Airport to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay starting on 4 November 2023 by United Airlines. Operating weekly on Saturdays, it will be the only carrier serving Jamaica non-stop from the Denver gateway.

Growth in Jamaica’s Tourism Product

“We are very pleased to expand our partnership with United with the launch of this new non-stop flight from the legacy carrier’s Denver hub,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “The mile-high city is one of the fastest growing in the U.S., so it represents a top target market in the west and supports the strong rebound of Jamaica’s tourism sector as our visitor arrivals numbers are returning to growth over 2019 levels.”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “To welcome another non-stop flight to our island by United, the most-flown airline operating out of Denver, is very gratifying. It is an important addition to Jamaica’s existing air service that provides U.S. travelers with yet another convenient option to get to the island for their next business or leisure trip.”

Flight Details and Routes

United will operate the non-stop flight from Denver (DEN) to Montego Bay (MBJ) once a week on Saturdays utilizing the brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. With the addition of this new service, the carrier will now serve 5 routes from the U.S. to Jamaica, complementing its existing non-stop service from Newark (EWR), Washington D.C. (IAD), Chicago (ORD), and Houston (HOU) to Montego Bay (MBJ).