Jamaica wins top 2021 Travelage West Wave Award

Continuing to cement its place as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations, Jamaica has been recognized with a 2021 WAVE (Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence) Award as the ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ by TravelAge West. It is the 10th time Jamaica has earned this honor in the 16–year history of these Awards.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this distinction again for the 10th time, which is something no other destination in the world has done before,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “Our sales teams operating in our various source markets work hard to provide the highest level of service and support to our valued travel trade partners, so this recognition by TravelAge West and its readers is trulya testament to their dedication and the success of their efforts.”

More than 3,500 travel advisor professionals throughout the 15 Western states and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best-of-the-best. From a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients were chosen after careful review by TravelAge West Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Kenneth Shapiro and the editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of industry advisors and online research.

TravelAge West has been serving the travel industry for 52 years, as a leading source of travel industry news and product information. Held on October 7 in Marina del Rey, California, the TravelAge West 2021 WAVE Awards gave travel advisors in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners. The Awards, which are held annually, were provided to more than 140 companies, individuals, and destinations across 49 categories.

Jamaica remains open for travel and continues to welcome visitors safely. Its health and safety protocols were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels recognition that allowed the destination to safely reopen to travel in June 2020. Since then, the island has successfully welcomed over one million visitors to its shores.