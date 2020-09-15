Jamaican Ambassador to the USA, Her Excellency, Audrey Marks to Join Caribbean Leaders in COVID-19 Zoom Town Hall

Many Caribbean Leaders will join the Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF), Caribbean COVID-19 Update discussion forum, featuring Ambassadors of several Caribbean Countries as well as Diaspora leaders. The town hall will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 5.00 pm, and will be streamed live on various platforms including, the Authentic Caribbean Facebook Page as well as on its Instagram Page, Authentic Foundation.

Invited to participate are; Excellencies: Ronald Sanders, Antigua & Barbuda; Audrey Marks, Jamaica; Sidney Collie, Bahamas; Noel Lynch, Barbados; Daniel Gutierez, Belize; Yolanda Smith, Grenada; Riyad Insanally, Guyana; Herve Denis, Haiti; Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, Saint Kitts & Nevis; Anton Edmunds, Saint Lucia; Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist, Saint Vincent & Grenadines and The Honorable Minister, Joselin Croes, Aruba.

Joining the Ambassadors are: from Anguilla, The Honorable Premier, Dr. Ellis L. Webster; The Honorable Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing and Tourism, Mr. Haydn Hughes and The Honorable Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Economic Development and Tourism, Mrs. Quincia Gumbs-Marie. Ms. Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, Chief Executive Officer of the Aruba Tourism Authority will represent Minister Joselin Croes, Aruba. Mr. Colin James, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Antigua & Barbuda and Mr Colin Denton (also of the Authority) will support Ambassador Ronald Sanders. Deputy Director General Mr. Thompson of The Bahamas will support Ambassador Sidney Collie. Mrs. Odile Devaux, Sales Manager USA, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will support Ambassador Anton Edmunds and Mr. Donald Sinclair, Director General, Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce will support Ambassador Riyad Insanally of Guyana.

The town hall will provide the Diaspora with updates on the impact of COVID-19 across the Caribbean and discuss the reopening of borders, the Caribbean economy and the future of tourism and the Diaspora involvement. Several Caribbean countries have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks since the reopening of their borders.

Authentic Caribbean Foundation, Inc., continues to provide vital support to the Caribbean and Caribbean American Disability Community through programs, youth development, and encouraging the development of the trade of Caribbean goods in the state of Massachusetts.

Andrew Sharpe, ACF President, will host the panel and will be joined by Co-host, Lesley Ells. Moderating the panel will be Ms. Lisa Harper, ACF.

For more information, contact: [email protected] or 857-271-6006, 914-536-2440 or visit the website, http://authenticcaribbeanfoundation.org/

About The Authentic Caribbean Foundation

The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, based in Boston, and geared toward transforming the lives of Caribbean children impacted by disabilities and HIV/AIDS and assisting caregivers and institutions.

The Authentic Caribbean Foundation was established in November, 2012. ACF seeks to eliminate poverty through the development of community tourism and other self-sustaining opportunities in Disability and HIV/Aids affected communities. Its long term goal is providing education and training, health services, to children and adults with disability and HIV/AIDS within the Diaspora and the Caribbean.

ACF seeks, through its mission, to bolster HIV/AIDS research in the Diaspora and the Caribbean.