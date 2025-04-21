Jamaican-American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has officially been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking yet another milestone in her illustrious career. The ceremony was held on 16 April 2025 at 6623 Hollywood Boulevard, where Ralph was joined by friends, colleagues, and fans to celebrate this well-deserved recognition.

The event was hosted by Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner and featured heartfelt tributes from Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson and actress Loretta Devine, Ralph’s former Dreamgirls castmate. Ralph’s star is the 2,808th to be placed on the Walk of Fame and was awarded in the category of Television.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Sheryl Lee Ralph has long been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Renowned for her commanding performances on both screen and stage, she has built a legacy that resonates across generations. From her breakout role as Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls to her current portrayal of Barbara Howard in ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Ralph has consistently brought strength, grace, and authenticity to every role.

Her work on Abbott Elementary earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2022. She also received a Critics’ Choice Award and multiple nominations from the Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards, and Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Long before Abbott, Ralph had already made a mark on television. She became a household name through her role on the popular UPN series Moesha, starring alongside Brandy, which garnered her five NAACP Image Award nominations. She later appeared in Instant Mom, Ray Donovan, Designing Women, Motherland: Fort Salem, and many more.

On the silver screen, Ralph made her film debut opposite Sidney Poitier in A Piece of the Action and went on to share the screen with legends such as Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, and Whoopi Goldberg in numerous acclaimed films.

Beyond the spotlight, Ralph is equally accomplished. She is the founder of The DIVA Foundation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to health awareness and HIV/AIDS advocacy, and she currently serves as Jamaica’s AIDS Ambassador. Her humanitarian efforts have earned international acclaim, and in 2022, she was awarded the Honorary Order of Jamaica in recognition of her role as a cultural ambassador.

In 2024, The Best of Jamaica — a global celebration of Jamaican excellence — named Sheryl Lee Ralph their Person of the Year, acknowledging her remarkable achievements as both an actress and a community leader.

From Broadway to Abbott Elementary and now immortalised on the streets of Hollywood, Sheryl Lee Ralph continues to inspire with her immense talent, unwavering dedication, and heartfelt service.

Cover Photo : (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)