Jamaican Artist From Westmoreland Featured by Cosmopolitan Magazine

Jamaican artist, Dana Baugh, owner of Baughaus Design Studio, has been featured in the prestigious US-based lifestyle publication Cosmopolitan Magazine. Her handmade Flora design porcelain dinnerware plate was chosen by the magazine as the best handmade dinnerware set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAUGHaus Design Studio: Authentic Jamaican Handmade Pottery (@baughaus)

Featured Design

The highlighted colour is turquoise, but the 10-inch plate is offered in a variety of single colours and colour combinations, along with those that feature a hand drawn batik leaf. The bespoke, handmade design is crafted in Jamaica and has a glossy finish.

Baughaus designs a wide range of lighting, furnishings and soft goods. Individuals can choose from tea sets, bowls, salad plates, platters, drinking vessels, salt and pepper sets, and planters. Baughaus infuses her pieces with the heritage and culture of the Caribbean. The items have a modern aesthetic and she accepts special orders.

Tropical Modern Design

The designer utilizes traditional and modern materials, along with innovative manufacturing techniques to craft her unique pieces. The result is a line of Tropical Modern design style that’s warm, modern, and destined to hold a place of honour in any home.

Child Sculptor

Her journey from curious child to world-famous designer is unique. She began sculpting in clay as a child and taught herself Adobe Photoshop at the age of 15 to enhance her creations. Baughaus began making gifts for family and created items she sold to fellow students to raise money for charity. She decided to pursue a career in Industrial Design. However, her path to the present took a circuitous route.

Talent Acknowledged

In 2005, Baughaus returned to design via the hospitality industry. She was employed by Sandals Resorts and company officials quickly recognized her talent and wanted to support it. Baughaus received a full scholarship to Parsons School of Design The New School in New York, NY. She returned to Jamaica after graduation, working at Sandals Resorts International for five years as an interior designer, merchandiser, retail product designer, and revenue marketing and special projects manager.

Following the Dream

The year 2012 found her working after hours on her own projects and the popularity of her designs grew. It was the impetus she needed to launch her own studio in 2016. She hopes to be an inspiration for other design artists and to have them live by the Baughaus ethos – “live the life you love…love the life you live.”

Photo – Official Instagram Page For BAUGHaus Design Studio