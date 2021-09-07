Jamaican-based Tech Company, Jamlite Innovations: helping businesses in the pandemic - Jamaicans.com Tech Company Jamlite helping businessess in a pandemic

Tyrone Williams of Jamlite Innovations offers remote work options for his customers

In Jamaica, businesses are wrestling with how to assist their staff, implement emergency procedures, and sustain their enterprises in the face of economic uncertainty while the country faces an unparalleled public health catastrophe due to COVID-19. It’s been a learning curve for some, making digital-transformation-driven companies like Jamlite Innovations more in demand.

Due to social distancing and remote employment, traditional in-person businesses such as restaurants, hotels, government agencies, brick-and-mortar retail, and the entertainment industry have been pushed to get creative with solutions to stay competitive while also opening up a world of possibilities.

Chez Maria, an Italian and Mediterranean restaurant that recently relocated to Progressive Shopping Centre, realized they needed a new system to handle the increased foot traffic.

“We knew we needed to upgrade our point-of-sale system since we moved to the new location,” says Nancy Hado co-principal of Chez Maria. “So we decided to work with Jamlite Innovations as they allowed us to create a customized and easy way to take orders and process payments.” she continues.

Jamlite Innovations’ point-of-sale system is custom-built to the client’s needs, even using Jamaican patois if they choose.

“The ability to create a tailor-made point-of-sale system allows you to make it more user-friendly for the staff, making sales easier to process ( processing payment usually takes 30-40 seconds) and much more fun to use. The less wait time in the restaurant frees up the number of people in the space.” Tyrone Williams, Head of Operations of Jamlite Innovations says.

Increased flexibility

During the STATIN survey released in July 2020, persons were asked whether their working hours from the home fit with family or social commitments outside of work. More than 30.0 percent (37.4% or 49,200) thought the working hours fit better with family or social commitments. This shows that implementing remote work can be beneficial to increasing productivity and work-life balance for employees.

With looming lockdowns and curfews always a possibility, some businesses may want to integrate remote work to avoid outbreaks or allow flexibility to workers who may be ill.

Jamlite Innovations set up a cloud management system for Better Wheels Auto Parts that has a user-friendly interface with password encryption that he can access remotely.

“I’m proud that I’m able to find a Jamaican-based solution so I can monitor everything from income and expenses to inventory from anywhere I am in the world,” says Mr. Martin, owner of Better Wheels Auto Parts with locations in Linstead, May Pen, and Portland.

“Having a good business management system allows access from anywhere. Using the cloud, we ensure that administrators and the back office staff have access to the information they require, no matter where they are. So in the case of a pandemic, you can build a hybrid workforce, where some of the staff members can have the flexibility to work off-site. Fewer people in the workplace lowers the chance of a sick employee infecting others.” Williams expands.

Bring together Different Data Streams

“When a company uses many data recording methods, such as a receipt book, getting an accurate overall picture of how well the business is operating can be challenging. As a result, having a centralized business management system allows you to combine data sources such as inventory management, income, and payroll,” says Tyrone Williams, Head of Operations of Jamlite Innovations.

Easier to Scale

Using numerous separate tools to manage business functions isn’t a major concern with start-ups. However, for more established businesses that may be affected by the pandemic, the costs of both time and efficiency can start to build up. By keeping things simple, effective business management software helps firms solve their increasing growth and operations.

“Creating bespoke business management systems allows our customers the ability to be able to able to grow with us. We’ve been on the market for almost nine years and continue to offer to support to our long-term clients. We are working on expanding to the Caribbean and on some features that will allow for even more customization including payment gateway processing.” says Tyrone Williams.

To avoid disruptions, Williams suggests that businesses should consider adopting pandemic-specific policies and procedures, as well as capabilities for staff communications, telecommuting, and personal/family leave.

“We don’t know what the pandemic’s long-term impact will be or how it will influence business in Jamaica and around the world, but it helps to develop and maintain policies for a safe workplace as businesses re-hire, re-open, or expand operations.” Tyrone Williams adds.

ABOUT JAMLITE INNOVATIONS LIMITED

Jamlite Innovations Limited was founded in 2012 by two Johnathan Grant High school classmates Ansel Cadien and Tyrone Williams who reconnected in university. They had one objective in mind: to digitally modernize Jamaica. One was a software developer, and the other worked part-time with point-of-sale firms and business management software providers. They are now a digital transformation-driven company focused on empowering Jamaica’s commercial industries through point-of-sale and payroll administration systems.

For more information, visit them at www.jamlitepos.com. Follow them on IG, Facebook, and Twitter @JamlitePOS