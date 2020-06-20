Jamaican-Born Actor, Micheal Ward, Stars in Cannes-Selected Film “Lover’s Rock” - Jamaicans.com

Jamaican-born model turned actor, Micheal Ward, stars in the new film “Lover’s Rock,” an official Cannes selection for 2020. The film’s co-writer, Steven McQueen of “12 Months a Slave” fame, has dedicated it to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Floyd was killed in the U.S. when a white officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.

It’s fitting that McQueen dedicated “Lover’s Leap” to the memory of Floyd. The multi-talented McQueen has experienced racism in multiple ways – both of his parents are from the Caribbean. When Jamaican-born Ward’s film “Blue Story” came to theaters, Vue cinemas banned the movie from its chain, a decision that many viewed as part of institutionalized racism. The chain later reinstated the film after facing harsh criticism.

Ward is perhaps best known for his role in the 2019 Netflix reboot of Top Boy. It was his breakout role and earned him a BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020. He played the ambitious Jamie in the series. He was cast as Marco in “Blue Story” the same year, a London gang drama. Ward also appeared in “Brotherhood” and “The A List.”

Born in Jamaica, Ward grew up in Romford, East London. His elegant good looks proved a natural for the modeling world and at the age of 17 he inked his first deal with JD Sports. His first taste of acting came as a child in which he played Macduff in a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. It was an experience that had a profound effect on the future actor.

“Lover’s Rock” stars Ward and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn in her screen debut. The film is the story of young love and the rise of “romantic reggae” in the UK that influenced British bands encompassing The Clash, Culture Club, Police, and UB40. The film sheds light on a pivotal time in history fraught with social, political, and racial tensions.

