Jamaican Born Attorney, Collett Small, to Become the Chair of The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Committee

Jamaican born attorney, Collett P. Small is scheduled to be installed as the Chair of The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Committee this June at the Florida Bar Annual Convention in Orlando.

Small, a graduate of St. Hilda’s Diocesan High School, in St Ann, and a resident of Pembroke Pines, has been practicing law for 19 years and is one of many women who sought to embark on a second career while living the corporate lifestyle and raising a young family. The former banking executive is a founding partner of the Elder Law Firm – Slater & Small PLLC, where enjoys a successful Elder Law practice with offices in Pembroke Pines and Coral Springs. She is Board Certified by the Florida Bar as a Specialist in Elder Law. She and is also an adjunct law professor at St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami. She spends her free time working out, running marathons, traveling, and giving back to her community. Attorney Small is humbled and honored by her selection as Chair and is looking forward to serving members of The Florida Bar in her new role.

“I am looking for to serving as CLE Committee Chair. Legal Education is important in an ever changing legal landscape especially with the rise of new technologies and challenges.”, Small told the Jamaicans.com team.

The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Committee assists members in their continuing legal education and facilitates the production and delivery of quality CLE programs and course materials for the benefit of bar members in coordination with the sections, committees, and staff of The Florida Bar and others who participate in the CLE process. Attorney Small is no stranger to Bar Leadership. She served as the Chair of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar 2017-2018 and is currently the President Elect of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys and serves on the Board of Directors of the Weston Bar Association.

Photo – Collett P. Small