Jamaican-Born Carolyn Guniss Has Been Named the Next Editor-In-Chief of Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal (OBJ) is stepping into its 40th year with a significant change in its leadership. Carolyn Guniss has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief, a move announced with enthusiasm by OBJ’s publisher and market president, Anne-Marie Hayward. Guniss, a seasoned journalist with three decades of experience, is set to take over the role on January 16. She replaces Sean McCrory, who moved to the Houston Business Journal. This leadership change is expected to bring fresh perspectives and renewed vigor to the publication.

Guniss’ Rich Background in Journalism

Carolyn Guniss’ career spans over 30 years, marked by significant achievements and diverse experiences. Before her latest appointment, she was the senior content editor at the Orlando Sentinel for nearly three years. Guniss has a rich history in business journalism, having begun her career in this field. Her journey includes roles at prestigious publications such as The Miami Herald and the Bradenton Herald, among others. She has also held significant positions in journalist organizations, contributing to the advancement of business news. Her educational background, with a bachelor’s degree in communications arts/English and studies in media management, complements her extensive professional experience. Guniss’ achievements have been recognized with awards from the Florida Press Association and the National Association of Black Journalists, underlining her impact in the field.

Guniss’ Vision for OBJ and Beyond

Guniss expresses excitement about leading OBJ into its next decade, recognizing its pivotal role in delivering business news in the Orlando area. Her previous achievements, including leading the Miami Times to multiple awards, hint at the potential advancements and innovations she might bring to OBJ. Guniss’ diverse background, including reporting on social issues and her involvement in international journalism fellowships, suggests that she could bring a unique blend of local and global perspectives to OBJ. As she gears up for her new role, the future of OBJ under her leadership is eagerly anticipated by readers and colleagues alike.

Looking ahead, Carolyn Guniss is poised to guide the Orlando Business Journal through its 40th year and beyond. Her extensive experience, coupled with her passion for journalism and commitment to excellence, promises an exciting and impactful tenure. As OBJ continues to be a key source of business news, the community eagerly awaits the new directions and stories that will unfold under Guniss’ leadership.

