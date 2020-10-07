Jamaican-Born IT Executive in the USA on the Global CISO 100 List for 2020

Jamaican-Born, Gary Gooden, the Chief Information Security Officer at Seattle Children’s Hospital Research Foundation, has been named to the prestigious Global CISO 100 list for 2020. HotTopics.ht, in partnership with Forcepoint, honored cybersecurity leaders from around the world that have been instrumental in implementing change, creating digital transformation, and driving growth.

“Well, I certainly didn’t see that coming,” said Gooden. “Quite an honor to be included in such a fantastic group. Huge congrats to everyone.”

The Global CISO 100 showcases the top 100 leaders from around the world that are protecting businesses, their teams, and resources. The Top 100 have been instrumental in implanting radical change and digital transformation in an era of remote working. Those named to the list are also champions of educational programs, technological change, and are leaders in business ingenuity, leadership, and innovation.

Judging was performed by technology professionals and cybersecurity experts. The panel was comprised of Anoop Chopra, global director of cybersecurity/CISO, Bupa Global; Jeff Harris, chief cybersecurity operations, U.S. Small Business Administration; and Karissa Breen, founder and CEO of KBI. Serving as an honorary judge was Lucas Di Grassi, Formula E driver and chairman of Roborace, the first autonomous competition for human and artificial intelligence teams.

Born in Jamaica, Gooden attended high school at Jamaica College in Jamaica and Saint John’s University-Peter J. Tobin College of Business, graduating with and MBA in Operations Research. He also holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of the West Indies-Mona Campus in Pure & Applied Chemistry.

Gooden has developed an impressive resume during his 26 years of experience. The IT professional joined Seattle Children’s Hospital in March 2019 after holding a similar position at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He also held leadership roles at Amgen, Mattel, and the Walt Disney Company in information systems infrastructure and application development and delivery.