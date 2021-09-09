Jamaican-Born Pastry Chef Creates Cake for Celebration of 200th Episode of “The Bachelorette”

There was no holding back in the celebration of the taping of the 200th episode of the ABC television network hit show “The Bachelorette,” which had its premiere as a spin-off of “The Bachelor” in 2003. The show’s officials decided to throw a party that featured a giant cake with a rose theme.

The pastry chef chosen to provide the dessert centerpiece was Dr. Altreisha Foster, a Minnesota pastry chef who was born in Jamaica. Dr. Foster is the owner of Sugarspoon Desserts bakery, and she created a six-tier cake decorated with 200 red roses. Each tier of the cake was of a different flavor. A single-stem rose was featured in the center of the cake to represent the iconic “Final Rose” presented at the end of the program’s season. Foster’s cake was featured in People magazine and Us Weekly as part of their recaps of the celebration.

Dr. Foster is the inspiration behind Sugarspoon Desserts and its master baker. However, she also has an extensive background in medicine, psychology, and analytical thinking that brought her from her home in Jamaica to Washington DC to the Twin Cities, where she is now based.

Dr. Foster is a public health official and attended Campion College, Howard University, and George Washington University. While she is a vaccine scientist and virologist in her professional career, she turns to baking as a way to relax after her long days and weeks of work. “It’s where I go to become my best self,” she says. She is especially glad of the opportunity to create the “Bachelorette” cake as it confirms the appreciation for her work as a pastry chef. She well remembers the kitchen in Maryland where she began her pastry career as a “simple home baker.”

She was selected to make the celebratory dessert cake through another vendor’s referral to consultants for Warner Brothers. The consultants were then able to see some of her pastry creations via Instagram. A Jamaican artist at The Hand Studio did the sketches she submitted to “The Bachelorette” officials for consideration.

Photo Courtesy of Dr. Altreisha Foster