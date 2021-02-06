Jamaican-born Reneé Goble appointed as a Denver County Court Judge

Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced the appointment of Jamaican-born Reneé Goble to the Denver County Court. That appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gary Jackson.

“I have always believed that judicial appointments are some of the most important appointments an elected leader can make, because these individuals are responsible for upholding justice equally under the law in our communities,” Mayor Hancock said. “To have someone of Reneé’s caliber in this role, with a career doing just that in both the public and private sectors, will serve our city and residents well. I have every confidence that she will be a phenomenal judge in this critical institution, and a voice for equity in the law for our residents.”

“Judge Jackson is a giant in the legal community here in Denver. His presence on the bench and his willingness to serve our city throughout his distinguished career is a legacy that will serve our city well into the future,” the Mayor said.

Goble, a Senior Assistant City Attorney in the Denver City Attorney’s Office, currently serves as the Senior Litigator for the Municipal Operations Section. As Senior Litigator of the section, Goble represents and advocates for city agencies and departments – including the departments of Parks and Recreation, Community Planning and Development, Safety and Transportation & Infrastructure – in commercial matters and ordinance violations. Since 2019, she has also managed the city’s opioid lawsuit in federal court, overseen Denver’s case as party to the multidistrict litigation in Ohio related to the opioid pandemic, and Denver’s case as party to the multidistrict litigation in San Francisco related to the JUUL youth vaping lawsuit.

“I believe judges have a powerful role to create change in our society, and it’s a great honor to be appointed to this position by Mayor Hancock and a dream come true for me to represent my city and my community in this capacity,” Goble said. “My experience as an immigrant black woman who moved to the United States from Jamaica when I was six years old to now as a resident of this great city of ours has taught me to understand different perspectives and relate to people from all types of backgrounds and circumstances. That lived experience will guide me in upholding justice fairly and appropriately on behalf of the people of Denver.”

Before joining the City Attorney’s Office in 2015, Goble worked in private practice as a litigation associate for Lewis Roca Rothgerber LLP from 2011-2015 where she developed and implemented litigation strategy, including discovery and motions practice, in various disputes including First Amendment religious institutions, employment law, and charter school safety and compliance. From 2008-2011, as a litigation associate for Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell, LLP, Goble managed multiple multi-district pharmaceutical and product liability actions in several jurisdictions throughout the U.S., including drafting pleadings and dispositive motions, and managed all aspects of discovery, e-discovery, depositions, and trial preparation. As a litigation associate for DLA Piper US, LLP from 2005-2007, she served as an Associate Member of the Senator George J. Mitchell’s Major League Baseball Steroid Investigation team, conducting research, collecting and analyzing data, interviewing management, front office staff, coaches, team physicians, trainers, and current and former players involved in Major League Baseball.

Goble is a current or past member of the Colorado Bar Association, Colorado Women’s Bar Association, Colorado LGBT Bar Association, Colorado Asian Pacific Bar Association, and Sam Cary Bar Association. She will assume her new role as Denver County Court Judge upon her swearing-in following the retirement of Judge Jackson on March 1, 2021.