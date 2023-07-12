Jamaican Born Track Coach Mark Elliott Named USA Southeast Region Men’s Coach of the Year

Mark Elliott has been named the Southeast Region Men’s Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Elliott is the Program Director of Clemson University’s Track & Field and Cross Country in South Carolina, a position he’s held for 10 seasons. He’s been credited with completely rejuvenating the Clemson program and bringing the athletic teams back in the national spotlight.

Illustrious Career

Born in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Elliott has an impressive list of credits to his name. The director came to the Clemson program in 2013 after two decades of LSU track & field. Elliott was assistant head coach for eight of those years. During his first season at Clemson, six of his athletes achieved All-America honors and nine accrued All-ACC performances.

Clemson Victories

At Clemson University, he coached the 2023 men’s team to their first ACC Championship since 2004. The team entered the final round in 10th place, fighting their way to claim the coveted title by a single point. Elliott also sent six entries to the NCAA National Championship Meet.

He led the women’s team to victory in indoor and outdoor championships in 2015, elevating them from eighth place. The Tigers also earned a 12th place tie at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships, with one competitor going on to earn a place in the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During the 2018-2019 season, one of Elliott’s squad was the only runner that made it to the NCAA DI Cross Country Championships that was held in Madison, WI.

Making History

Being named as the Southeast Region Men’s Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association is a well-deserved honor. Elliott’s athletes are making history on the field under his guidance. The squads are generating a new level of excitement among fans and taking their place as top-notch competitors.

