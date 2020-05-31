Jamaican-Canadian Lawyer has Been Appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario - Jamaicans.com

Attorney Audrey P.C. Ramsey has been appointed as a judge to the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, Canada. A lifetime member of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers, she fills the position vacated by Justice G. Czutrin who was elected a supernumerary judge in January 2020. Prior to her appointment as a judge, Ramsay was an attorney at Blouin Dunn LLP, a firm she joined in 2015.

The judge has been active in the law and held numerous positions, including as the chair of the OBA Civil Litigation Section, OBA Insurance Law Section, and Financial Services Commission of Ontario Counsel Forum. She’s served within the Civil Rules Committee, Canadian Defence Lawyers, Women’s Law Association of Ontario, and Ontario Bar Association Sections Subcommittee.

During her career, Ramsay also created a variety of professional development programs that includes the OBA’s Anatomy of a Trial advocacy program. She’s a frequent public speaker that’s in high demand.

Ramsay is the Chair of NourishHOPE, an organization that raises funds to benefit the work performed by the International Justice Mission Canada. The organization is committed to raising awareness of human trafficking and rescuing individuals from modern-day slavery. She’s also a volunteer at Pro Bono Ontario, an organization that offers free legal help to individuals throughout the province.

Ramsay was born in Jamaica and immigrated to Canada when she was 10 years old. She received an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and French from Wilfrid Laurier University and earned an LL.B from the University of Ottawa. In 2018 she was inducted into the University of Ottawa Common Law Honour Society.

She was honoured with the OBA Distinguished Service Award in 2000. In 2010, she received the Linda Adlam Manning Award for volunteerism from the OBA. In 2017 she was the recipient of the Lexpert Zenith Award that celebrates agents of change within the legal profession.

Photo source: Contributed