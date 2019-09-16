Jamaican Donavan Miller Appointed Head Coach South Africa’s MSL Cricket Champions Jozi Stars

Jamaican Donavan Miller has been named the new head coach of the current Mzansi Super League (MSL) champion squad the Jozi Stars. A franchise team of South Africa’s Mzansi Super League, the Jozi Stars are based in New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Miller currently serves as part of the 2019 England Ashes technical team. He also had a role in England’s technical team for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Miller has an ECB Level 4 diploma in coaching and was a member of the Jozi Stars’ coaching establishment in 2018. He will be with the team for the period between November 1 and December 16, 2019.

Miller, 40, was born in Jamaica and was the bowling and assistant consultant coach for the county side Essex from 2015, His experience in coaching includes working with the Jamaica Talawahs (CPL) from 2016 to 2019, with the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (CPL) from 2017 to 2018, with the Vancouver Knights (GT20) from 2018 to 2019, and with the ICC World XI vs. WICB in 2018.

Greg Fredericks, the CEO of the Central Gauteng Lions, said he was happy that Miller is joining the Jozi Stars again by taking on the additional responsibilities of the head coaching position. Fredericks noted Miller’s successful “shadowing” of the team’s 2018 coach Enoch Nkwe. Miller “knows how we work,” said Fredericks, and his considerable experience in the T20 space will be a great asset as the team moves to ensure the retention of that trophy.

Photo Source: Facebook