Jamaican Dr. Alwyn Leiba named president of The Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association

The Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association installed Jamaican, Alwyn Leiba, CRDH, Ph.D., of Pembroke Pines, Florida, as the association’s 2018-19 president, along with FDHA’s new slate of officers for the upcoming year. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our association toward the next level of achievement,” said Dr. Leiba. “I want to collaborate with other organizations to improve access to oral care for the citizens of Florida.” Dr. Leiba made history as the first African American male president of Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association (FDHA) and the recipient of the “2016 FDHA Swann D. Knowles Achievement Award”. He also serves as a board member for Mister RDH an organization that empowers male hygienist.

Dr. Leiba has served the Association in a wide range of positions, including most recently as president-elect of FDHA, a member of the board trustees and several committees. He also served his component South Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association in numerous leadership roles.

Dr. Leiba holds an AS degree in dental hygiene from Miami Dade College, a BS degree in dental hygiene from Saint Petersburg College, an MBA degree from American Intercontinental University in Georgia and a PhD degree in Higher Education Leadership from Northcentral University in Arizona. Dr. Leiba currently works as the Chairperson in the School of Health Sciences at Miami Dade College and previously as an Associate Professor in the Dental Hygiene Program at Miami Dade College.

Dr. Leiba succeeds Sue Kassoff-Correia, CRDH, BS, of Boca Raton, Florida, as president. Kassoff-Correia will remain on the Board of Trustees serving both as FDHA immediate past- president and board of dentistry liaison.

Additional FDHA officers newly installed at the FDHA’s House of Delegates Meeting include:

Robin Poole, RDH, MA, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, as president-elect;  Gloria Shibuya, CRDH, of Coconut Creek, Florida, as vice president; Katelynn Leakey, CRDH, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as secretary Ana Mulett, CRDH, BASDH, of Miami, Florida, as treasurer Pamela Ridilla, CRDH, MS, of Port Orange, Florida, as speaker of the house.

The newly installed district trustees for 2018-2019 are:

Tarah Grauer, MHA, BASDH, of Stuart, Florida, Atlantic Coast (Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties) Amanda Hunt, CRDH, of Palm Bay, Florida, Central (Alachua, Brevard, Citrus, Dixie, Gilchrist, Indian River, Lake, Levy, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties) Cynthia Wampler, CRDH, MS, of Neptune Beach, Florida, Northeast (Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Flagler, Hamilton, Lafayette, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwanee, and Union counties) Terri Beck, RDH, BS, of Tallahassee, Florida, Northwest (Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties) Maria Larios, CRDH, BASDH, of Miami, Florida, South Florida (Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties) Joleyn Carriveau, RDH, BS, PDHC, of Bradenton, Florida, West Coast (Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties)

About the Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association

The Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association (FDHA), founded in 1926, represents the professional interests of more than 13,000 dental hygienists licensed in Florida. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. For more information about FDHA, visit FDHA at www.fdha.org.

Photo Source: Facebook