Jamaican Educator among Winners of 21st Annual Duthoy Scholarship at Taft University

Jamaican educator Janet Walsh-Davis, former principal of St. Andrew Preparatory School, was awarded a Duthoy Scholarship to pursue a graduate degree at William Howard Taft University in Lakewood, Colorado. The university announced that Walsh-Davis was among four individuals to receive the scholarship as part of the Duthoy Scholarship Program, which is designed to ensure that “passionate educators have the opportunities to earn graduate degrees.” In Jamaica, Walsh-Davis is a territorial education officer. She is responsible for supervising both public and independent schools and also trains school leaders to implement and manage School Improvement Plans.

Walsh-Davis describes herself as being very passionate about educational evolution. As a territorial education officer, she views her role as being an instructional leader and tries to implement programs that meet the needs of all students. While academic progress is important, Walsh-Davis noted that programs are in place that support students who are more interested in aesthetics, with each student encouraged to believe and accept “their greatness” in whatever area they choose. Walsh-Davis said that staff members are always reminded of their value via the theme “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work.” All of their efforts are recognized, no matter how small,” she added.

The other recipients of the Taft scholarships are US Army veteran Clevell Roseboro who is the youngest dean of an academic library system in the US; Kenyah Koonce-Miller, an education entrepreneur who founded a charter school; and Selena Mell, who oversees a small school division in a rural community located in northern Manitoba in Canada.

Taft University reported that it received a large number of well-qualified applicants for the scholarship program. Selection of awardees considers prior education, public service contributions, demonstration of passion for education, and perceived financial need. All of the programs offered by Taft are 100 percent online, which allows students to complete their work at their own pace from any location worldwide. The university has offered distance learning graduate degrees in business, education, taxation, government, and law for more than 40 years to students around the world. It is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and listed by the United States Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

Photo courtesy Janet Walsh-Davis