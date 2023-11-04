Jamaican Entrepreneur Marie Gill Closes the Equity Gap For Minority-Owned Businesses in Florida

South Florida was buzzing with the spirit of networking and the energy of information exchange at the recent 41st edition of the annual Minority. Enterprise Development Week (MEDWeek). The event brought together a unique gathering of government agencies, major corporations, international business delegations and representatives from U.S.-based small, minority, and women-owned firms.

Diverse Faces at MEDWeek 2023

Florida’s MEDWeek 2023 was presented by M. Gill & Associates, Inc. and its Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs and was held at the Kovens Conference Centre at Florida International University. The theme for this year’s instalment of the one day conference and expo extravaganza was “Close the Equity Gap – Build a Stronger America”, a theme that truly resonated throughout each segment of the event.

AI Innovation and Financial Empowerment

Attendees of Florida’s MEDWeek 2023 gained valuable information from a team of distinguished speakers, panellists and moderators on several crucial topics such as ‘Accessing Government & Commercial Contracts’ and ‘Accessing Financing and Global Markets’.

During the MEDWeek 2023 ‘Financial Power Lunch’ guests garnered insight on Embracing Artificial Intelligence Technology and had a front row seat to the launch of MBDA Capital Readiness Program which is geared towards propelling socially and economically disadvantaged individuals toward financial opportunities and business services. Additionally, several MBEs were honored for outstanding performance and advocacy.

MEDWeek 2023 also highlighted a B2B Matchmaker Expo and Job Fair which gave job seekers, minority-owned businesses, resource partners and legal & financial personnel an opportunity to connect in a truly strategic forum.

Making this a truly memorable occasion, in true out of the box, creative fashion, MEDWeek 2023’s organizers also treated patrons to ceremonial and cultural performances courtesy of Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s JROTC Colour Guard and the Jamaican Folk Revue.

From Jamaican Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Leader

As an immigrant from Jamaica turned multifaceted entrepreneur, Marie Gill, Founder & CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc. and MEDWeek coordinator remains motivated to aid minority-owned businesses in achieving their fullest potential. She was pleased at MEDWeek 2023’s fantastic turnout and for the support of her sponsors and dynamic team who powered this unique platform where minority-owned business personnel could connect with industry thought leaders for an unparalleled experience of networking, information exchange and overall development.

Photo – TNZ Productions/Photgraphy & Design LLC