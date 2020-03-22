Jamaican Family in Wuhan, China, Shares Their Coronavirus Experience and Tips

The Shirley family, four Jamaicans who are living in Wuhan, China, have always retained their family traditions and consistently honored them. Now, as they find themselves at the center of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and pandemic, they are sharing their holistic approach to life and reminding people around the world to try to relax and keep from spreading anxiety in their social interactions.

A Jamaican family living in Wuhan, China where the Coronavirus (Covid-19) was first discovered, had a message for us back home currently dealing with the outbreak. The family shared some useful tips; here’s their story. pic.twitter.com/RPRM9AtLyW — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) March 16, 2020

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared a video from the Shirleys on Twitter in which the matriarch of the family, Eileen Shirley, stated, “We want you to know that in spite of the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and there is hope,” The family also talked about their faith and how they are staying inside their home. They also shared the recipe for a drink from their Jamaican homeland that is meant to boost the human immune system.

The ingredients in the drink include large amounts of garlic, honey, ginger, sour oranges, and apple cider vinegar. The Shirleys acknowledge that the beverage may not taste very good to many people, but for them, it has thus far kept the four members of the family from getting the coronavirus.

In fact, all of the ingredients have been shown to have significant health benefits. For example, apple cider vinegar is known to fight bacteria, helps with weight loss, reduces cholesterol levels and blood sugar, and has a positive effect on the symptoms of diabetes. Ginger and garlic are helpful in fighting the common cold and also reduce blood pressure. Organic honey, which may be difficult to find, has been shown to heal wounds, kill damaging bacteria and fungus, help with digestive problems, and has other beneficial effects. Sour oranges, which are known as Citrus aurantium in China, help with weight loss, indigestion, fungal skin infections, arthritis, and can lower high blood pressure.

Eileen Shirley is quick to note that the family’s practices do not stop the virus and that they might not be effective for other people, but she added that the family’s sense of optimism is an element of their lives that can help everyone. The family’s youngest son Chayse noted that the spread of the virus can be limited if everyone takes personal responsibility for society and obeys the government’s instructions. “This is everybody’s fight,” he said.