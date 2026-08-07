WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: A Divided Heart

At first glance, Jesus’ command in Matthew 6:25, “Take no thought for your life” (KJV), can seem unrealistic. How can anyone simply stop worrying? Yet the key to understanding His words lies in the word He chose. The Greek verb translated “take no thought” or “do not worry” is merimnaō (mer im nah’ o). It literally means to be divided, distracted, or pulled apart in different directions. The word paints the picture of a mind and heart being split by competing concerns. Worry is more than feeling anxious; it is allowing ourselves to become mentally and spiritually divided. This is why Jesus begins the verse with the word “Therefore.” He has just warned that no one can serve two masters (Matthew 6:24). A divided allegiance produces a divided heart, and a divided heart inevitably gives birth to worry.

Jesus spoke these words to people living under Roman occupation, where daily survival was uncertain. Most earned only enough to meet immediate needs. There were no savings accounts, pensions, or government assistance. Food, clothing, and shelter were genuine concerns, not hypothetical ones. Yet Jesus challenged His listeners to look beyond their circumstances and trust the Father, who already knew their needs (Matthew 6:32). His command was not to ignore responsibility but to resist letting life’s necessities dominate the heart. Worry divides the mind between faith and fear, trust and self-reliance, and God and circumstance.

Theologically, worry is ultimately a struggle over trust. James describes the double-minded person as “unstable in all his ways” (James 1:8). The same dividedness found in merimnaō appears in a heart that wants to trust God while simultaneously trying to control every outcome. Proverbs reminds us, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5). Notice the contrast. God calls us to trust Him with all our heart, while worry fractures the heart into competing loyalties. It is no surprise that Paul later instructed believers, “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God” (Philippians 4:6). Prayer reunites what worry divides.

The challenge for believers today is not merely to stop worrying but to recognize what worry reveals. It often exposes the places where we are trying to carry responsibilities that belong to God. We worry because we want certainty, control, and guarantees that only God can provide. Jesus invites us to exchange divided thinking for undivided trust. The answer to worry is not pretending problems do not exist; it is remembering that our Heavenly Father is greater than every problem we face. A heart fully surrendered to God is a heart no longer torn apart by fear. The more we trust Him, the less room worry has to divide us. Praise the Lord.

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