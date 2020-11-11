Jamaican Fleshy Mango Sundae Recipe

A cool and tasty dessert with rich tropical flavors features a mango/banana ice cream topped with a coconut sauce. So easy and so good!

Yield: 2 Servings

Ingredients For the ice cream:

1 cup Fleshy Mango chunks, frozen

½ of a banana, frozen

Method

Place the frozen fruit in a small food processor and process until smooth, about 5 minutes. Put mixture in freezer for 10-15 minutes to set to a soft-serve consistency.

For the sauce:

2 ½ Tablespoons coconut milk

2 Teaspoons raw sugar

1 Teaspoon coconut oil, melted

⅛ Teaspoon cardamom

Method

Combine coconut milk, cardamom, coconut oil and raw sugar in a small bowl, Whisk together until the raw sugar has dissolved. Refrigerate until ready to use.

When ready to serve, scoop ice cream into bowls and top with sauce. Optional toppings include toasted coconut or fresh cherries or mango chunks.