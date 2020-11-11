Jamaican Fleshy Mango Sundae Recipe

A cool and tasty dessert with rich tropical flavors features a mango/banana ice cream topped with a coconut sauce. So easy and so good!
Yield: 2 Servings
Ingredients For the ice cream:
- 1 cup Fleshy Mango chunks, frozen
- ½ of a banana, frozen
Method
- Place the frozen fruit in a small food processor and process until smooth, about 5 minutes.
- Put mixture in freezer for 10-15 minutes to set to a soft-serve consistency.
For the sauce:
- 2 ½ Tablespoons coconut milk
- 2 Teaspoons raw sugar
- 1 Teaspoon coconut oil, melted
- ⅛ Teaspoon cardamom
Method
- Combine coconut milk, cardamom, coconut oil and raw sugar in a small bowl,
- Whisk together until the raw sugar has dissolved.
- Refrigerate until ready to use.
When ready to serve, scoop ice cream into bowls and top with sauce. Optional toppings include toasted coconut or fresh cherries or mango chunks.
Photo: 123rf