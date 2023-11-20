Jamaican Gospel Media Network in Florida Expands Coverage To New York, New Jersey

Omega Church Broadcasting Network is expanding its coverage with the addition of two stations, W264DG 100.7 FM and WHNY 740 AM, which started on November 1, 2023.

Expanding Reach of Omega Church

Powered by Jamaican visionary archbishop John Wayne Manning, with the aim of pushing the gospel and uplifting programs and music throughout the diaspora, the stations will ensure Omega spotlights the vibrant beats of Jamaican gospel music and celebrates the rich voices.

W264DG 100.7 FM and WHNY 740 AM join the Omega Church Broadcasting Network family, extending their reach across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Under Archbishop Manning’s divine vision, these stations aren’t just broadcasters; they are the bridge connecting hearts to the divine.

Endorsing the mission of showcasing the diaspora through those channels, Michelle Tulloch-Neil, representing the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council NE USA, expressed excitement about the enhanced Caribbean culture in the tristate area.

“We’re here to unfurl the gospel’s wings, building a stage for the diaspora while celebrating the kaleidoscope of Jamaican gospel music and culture. We are beyond excited for W264DG 100.7 FM and WHNY 740 AM to serve as the bridge, inspiring hearts and leading them ever closer to the divine,” Archbishop Manning stated about the development.

Official Inauguration Scheduled for December 8

The grand inauguration for the stations will take place on December 8 at the Omega Conference Center in Coral Springs, Florida, which will be a celebration of gospel music, culture, and a vibrant mosaic of voices.

Staged under the theme ‘Celebrating Gospel Music with the Voices of the Diaspora’, it will showcase a diverse offering from the gospel music industry.

Photo – Omega Church Broadcasting Network