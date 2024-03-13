Jamaican-American Attorney Kaysia Earley Ranks Among Top 100 Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers in Florida

The National Trial Lawyers organization has announced the selection of Jamaican- American attorney Kaysia Earley, Esq., a distinguished member of Earley Law Firm, PLLC, among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers – Criminal Defense -in the state of Florida.⁣ The Top 100 distinction is bestowed upon a select group of attorneys who exhibit superior qualifications, exemplary trial results, and exceptional leadership in the realms of criminal defense and/or civil plaintiff law.

Kaysia Earley, Esq., is known for her long history of advocacy and service to her community. She has improved the lives of vulnerable, less fortunate individuals who may face problems with legal authorities. “I’m honored to receive this recognition, and I give God all the glory!” shared Earley in recognition of her latest achievement.

In her years of practicing law, Earley has received the title of “Community Advocate” and tried more than 100 jury and non-jury trials, securing over 250 dismissals.

Membership in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 not only recognizes these legal professionals for their achievements but also offers invaluable legal news, information, and continuing education resources to trial lawyers nationwide.⁣⁣

The NTL is an invitation-based organization dedicated to recognizing and promoting excellence in the legal profession across the United States.