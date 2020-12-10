Jamaican Ital Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe

In Jamaica, Sweet Potato Pudding is a must-have for the Sunday dessert of Jamaicans. It is the dessert that will stop people in their tracks and is fondly the taste is fondly described as “hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle’. This Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding recipe is an Ital version of the popular dessert (The regular version is here).
Ingredients:
- 1lb 8ozs to 1lb 14ozs sweet potato (I used 1lb 14ozs in this Pudding)
- 3 cups of coconut milk
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp grated nutmeg
- 1 ½tsp vanilla essence
- 1 to 1 ¼4 cup brown sugar
- 2 cups soaked raisins (You can soak it in grape juice. I have mine soaked in Sherry for over 5 years now. I top it off with more Raisins, Prunes, and Sherry every time it gets too low in the bottle. Sherry has about 16% alcohol)
- ½ – 1 cup flour (More or less flour will make it firmer or less so I used half a cup)
- 5ozs Beet Root or Carrots (optional)
Method
- Puree sweet potato and coconut milk in a blender
- Pour mixture into a bowl
- Dice beetroot
- Add all the ingredients to the bowl. Mix and pour into a well-greased 8″ or 10″ round tin
(vegetable shortening to grease the tin)
- Bake at 350F for 1 ½ hour then 300F for 25 mins
- Remove from the oven immediately.
- Best eaten the next day or at least 5 hours after cooking.
- The pudding sets as it cools.
Photo Source: Xavier Murphy