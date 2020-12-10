Jamaican Ital Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe

In Jamaica, Sweet Potato Pudding is a must-have for the Sunday dessert of Jamaicans. It is the dessert that will stop people in their tracks and is fondly the taste is fondly described as “hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle’. This Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding recipe is an Ital version of the popular dessert (The regular version is here).

Ingredients:

1lb 8ozs to 1lb 14ozs sweet potato (I used 1lb 14ozs in this Pudding)

3 cups of coconut milk

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp grated nutmeg

1 ½tsp vanilla essence

1 to 1 ¼4 cup brown sugar

2 cups soaked raisins (You can soak it in grape juice. I have mine soaked in Sherry for over 5 years now. I top it off with more Raisins, Prunes, and Sherry every time it gets too low in the bottle. Sherry has about 16% alcohol)

½ – 1 cup flour (More or less flour will make it firmer or less so I used half a cup)

5ozs Beet Root or Carrots (optional)

Method

Puree sweet potato and coconut milk in a blender Pour mixture into a bowl Dice beetroot Add all the ingredients to the bowl. Mix and pour into a well-greased 8″ or 10″ round tin

(vegetable shortening to grease the tin) Bake at 350F for 1 ½ hour then 300F for 25 mins Remove from the oven immediately. Best eaten the next day or at least 5 hours after cooking. The pudding sets as it cools.

Photo Source: Xavier Murphy