Jamaican NBA Player, Nick Richards, Joins The Miami Heat

Jamaican basketball player Nick Richards is headed to the Miami Heat after agreeing to a one year contract with the team. The 28 year old center joins Miami after six NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. The agreement gives Richards another opportunity in the league while bringing a Kingston born player closer to one of the largest Jamaican communities in the United States.

From Jamaica College To The NBA

Richards was born on November 29, 1997, in Kingston, Jamaica. Before basketball became his main sport, he competed in football, volleyball and track and field while attending Jamaica College.

His basketball path changed in 2013 when New York based scout Andre Ricketts saw him at a basketball camp in Jamaica. Richards subsequently moved to the United States, attending St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset, New York, before transferring to The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey.

He developed into a highly rated recruit and was listed as a five star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. Richards committed to the University of Kentucky, where he played from 2017 through 2020.

His journey from Jamaica College to Kentucky and then the NBA made him one of the better known Jamaican born basketball players to reach the league.

A Breakout Season At Kentucky

Richards played 105 games during his three seasons at Kentucky. His college career averages were 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field and 72.8 percent from the free throw line.

His strongest college season came in 2019 to 2020. As a junior, Richards averaged 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 64.2 percent from the field. Kentucky Athletics lists 64.4 percent as his field goal percentage for the season. He was named to the All SEC First Team and the SEC All Defensive Team.

That season helped Richards enter the 2020 NBA Draft. The New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the 42nd overall pick before he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

His NBA Numbers

Richards has played 305 regular season NBA games during his career. Through the 2025 to 2026 season, he has averaged 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He has shot 62.1 percent from the field and 72.4 percent from the free throw line.

His best NBA season came in 2023 to 2024 with Charlotte. Richards appeared in 67 games and averaged 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 69.1 percent from the field. Those remain his career best season averages for points and rebounds.

The 2025 to 2026 season was split between Phoenix and Chicago. Richards appeared in 48 games and averaged 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.

A Recent Honor From Jamaica College Old Boys

Richards has also remained connected to Jamaica College.

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of New York named him among its 2026 Griffin Awards honorees. The organization’s official list identifies Richards as an NBA player and includes him in the 2026 Griffin Awards class, which recognizes alumni and others connected to Jamaica College for achievements in areas including athletics, leadership, service and community involvement.

The honor comes as Richards continues to maintain a connection with his former school.

Jamaica College has also documented his support for its basketball program. The school previously reported that Richards provided financial support, equipment and mentoring to the team.

Richards Gives Back In Jamaica

Richards is scheduled to return to Jamaica for a youth basketball camp at Jamaica College on August 29. The one day camp is set to begin at 1 p.m. and will focus on basketball fundamentals including shooting, catching and rebounding. The event is expected to include JC players as well as a small number of students from Majesty Gardens in Kingston.

The camp adds another link between Richards and the school where his athletic journey began.

A Jamaican Community Close To Miami

Richards will also be playing near a large Jamaican population.

The 2020 U.S. Census reported that Broward County had 96,527 residents identifying as Jamaican, making Jamaicans the largest detailed Caribbean population group in the county at that time.

More recent American Community Survey based estimates place the Jamaican population in Broward County at more than 116,000 and Miami Dade County at more than 37,000. Broward and Miami Dade are among the largest concentrations of Jamaican residents in the southern United States.

For a Kingston native who has spent much of his basketball career in the United States, his move to Miami puts him within reach of a large Jamaican community across South Florida.

A New Chapter In Miami

The Heat’s agreement with Richards brings him into a Miami frontcourt that includes Bam Adebayo and Bobby Portis. NBC Sports reported that Richards is expected to serve as a backup center behind Adebayo. The deal also brings Miami to 14 players on standard contracts.

Richards now begins another chapter of his NBA career, this time in a city with a large Jamaican presence and within a short distance of South Florida’s Jamaican community.

For the player who started his athletic journey at Jamaica College, the move gives him a new NBA home while keeping him connected to a community with ties to the country where his story began.

Photo – Nick Richards