Jamaican Oats Porridge Recipe

Oats are one of the chief health foods in Jamaica, and oat porridge is a staple for most Jamaicans. It is a particularly important part of the diet for male and female athletes. The dish is also popular with children who need a hearty breakfast to get them through the school day. The following simple recipe will bring some authentic Jamaican flavor to the breakfast table. An excellent source of fiber, oat porridge is an easy yet filling dish to start the day. Oats are also added to Jamaican beverages as it is believed they act as an aphrodisiac that restores energy, especially for men.

Jamaican Oat Porridge Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup instant oats

2 cups whole milk – other milks like soy or coconut may also be used

½ cup coconut milk

½ water

1 tablespoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ mix spice

¼ teaspoon salt

Sugar to taste

Preparation

Direction: