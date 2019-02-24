Jamaican Painter Kris Richards Named Among Blavity15 Dope Artists You Should Know

Among the black artists taking the art world by storm in 2019 is Jamaica’s Kris Richards. While new to the art scene, Richards, who was born in Jamaica, grew up in Miami, Florida, and was one of four students who painted the mural featured in the hit film “Moonlight.” His latest collection, which will be exhibited in 2019, is called “Grills.” In the same way as “blackness,” gold is worked and formed under very extreme conditions. It is an element that can be bent, but not broken and set on fire but never burned. Grills are the accessories that have “long transformed niggas into gods.”

Black art has been characterized as showing everything that is wrong with the world while still noting what is right about it. It is also said that blackness expressed through its own creative and critical lens is especially powerful. Other black artists who form the growing wave of influence include Choze Mitchell, Markeidric Walker, Kehinde Wiley, Amy Sherald, Hank Willis Thomas, Kadir Nelson, Charly Palmer, Dawn Williams Boyd, Sheeba Maya, and Harmonia Rosales.

Photo Courtesy: Kris Richards’ Instagram