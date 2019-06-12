Jamaican Reggae Star Koffee Signs with Influential US Talent Agency

Koffee, Jamaican reggae singer, guitarist, and rapper,19, has signed on with the prestigious Creative Artists Agency LLC (CAA) in North and South America. Koffee is from Kingston, Jamaica, and released the EP “Ragtime” in March 2019, and to date, it has obtained over 20 million streams on the Spotify platform. A reviewer noted that the EP displayed Koffee’s talent and versatility. The CAA announcement of the singer’s signing noted that she will continue to be managed by Tamm Chang and Pierre Bost. She has also signed with RCA in the United States and Columbia Records in the United Kingdom. As for CAA, the agency had already signed the artists Lil Wayne and Lil NasX in May 2019.

The reggae singer has garnered numerous rave reviews and adulation from fans around the world. According to one Pitchfork review, the Jamaican singer displays considerable versatility in her debut EP, showing how she can move between “rapid-fire reggae grit and conscious reggae Styles.” The review also noted Koffee’s singular focus on “melodic hooks.” Koffee’s new single “Toast” can be heard in the horror film entitled “Us” from Jordan Peele, and the YouTube video of the song has received nearly 37 million views,.Koffee is preparing for a tour of North America and Europe that is scheduled for the summer of 2019. She is also slated to appear at the Austin City Limits Festival in October 2019.

Koffee, whose given name is Mikayla Simpson, was born on February 16, 2000, in Spanish Town. She is a graduate of Ardenne High School. In her short but stellar career, she has release seven singles.

CAA is a talent and sports agency with headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The agency is considered the most influential in the talent business, managing many high-level clients. The firm was created by two agents at the William Morris Agency in 1975.

