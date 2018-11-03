Jamaican Restaurant Ranks among Top Caribbean Restaurants in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Diners looking for authentic Jamaican/Caribbean food in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, can choose any of the four restaurants reviewed by Hoodline. Using data from Yelp and its own criteria, Hoodline provides a list of the top four eateries catering to the yen for island flavors.

Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant, which offers dinner options like curry goat, jerk shrimp, oxtail, steamed snapper, and other tasty choices, was ranked Number 4 on the list. In addition to the excellent entrees, its side dishes include sweet yams, plantains, rice and peas, and reggae corn. Whole and half jerk chickens are available, as are chicken wings in flavors that include jerk barbeque, jerk pineapple, and mango pineapple.

At the top of the list is Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen, which was rated best in 175 reviews on Yelp. The menu includes roasted duck marinated in five spices that comes with duck crackling lo mein. There is also spicy pepper beef with bell peppers, scallions, hoisin and garlic chili sauce, and coconut jerk chicken thighs with coconut jerk sauce and jasmine rice,

The Number 2 Caribbean restaurant is Flora’s, which offers Latin American, Cuban, and Puerto Rican foods to the delight of locals. On the menu at Flora’s is lobster paella with shrimp, rice and chorizo; the “Mar y Tierra” with chicken tenderloins and shrimp with rice and beans; and lamb chops served with raisin glaze, with sides of rice, and beans.

Ranking third is Old San Juan Latin Cuisine and Rum Bar, a Puerto Rican, Spanish, and Latin American dining spot in downtown Lancaster. The menu features dishes like the Motongo, a mix of green plantains mashed with garlic and pork grinds, which is served with a choice of meat. Also on offer are Pollo Guisada and Bistec Encebollado. The entrees come with a choice of white, Cuban, or yellow rice, black or red beans, and sweet or fried plantains.

Information and Photo Source: Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant, ABC 6