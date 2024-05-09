Jamaican Roje Stona’s NFL Journey Begins with Green Bay Packers Invite

Jamaican track and field star Roje Stona is set to blaze a new trail as he receives invites from both the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints to their rookie mini camps. Standing tall at 6’6″ and weighing 270 pounds, Stona, known for his prowess in shot put and discus, aims to transition to the NFL, eyeing a defensive end position despite lacking any prior competitive football experience.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein praises Stona’s remarkable physical attributes, describing him as a track standout with an NFL body type and traits. The report notes Stona’s explosive hips, above-average core strength, long arms, and huge hands, all of which make him a compelling prospect for the transition to football.

Stona, a former standout at the University of Arkansas, recently achieved the qualifying standard in the men’s discus throw for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, showcasing his versatility and athletic prowess. Despite being considered a developmental project at tight end, Stona’s commitment and athletic ability make him a promising prospect for both the Packers and the Saints.

Photo – Roje Stona