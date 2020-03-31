Jamaican Rum Cream Recipe: Kerri-Ann’s Kravings

Hey Jamaican Rum Cream Lovers!! Learn how to make an at home version of the Jamaican “Sangster’s” Rum Cream with only a few easy ingredients. It’s a perfect blend of Jamaican rum and rich cream with just a hint of exotic Jamaican fruits and spices. SIP! SIP! HOORAYYY!!
Recipe Ingredients:
- 14 oz can Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 1 cup Appleton Estate Spiced Rum (or amber rum of choice)
- 1 cup Heavy Cream or Half &Half
- 3 tbsp Chocolate Syrup
- 2 tbsp Fresh Brewed Coffee
- 1 Tsp Real Vanilla Extract
- 1 tsp Coconut Extract
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a blender on low setting for a 30 -45 seconds or until ingredients are blend well.
- Refrigerate for an hour for flavors to blend before serving . Serve over ice. You can add your coffee, ice cream etc.
- Recipe Notes:
- Yield 1 Liter ( A little over 1 quart)
***If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic option – you may substitute the rum with rum extract.
Last approximately 14 days and taste better if left to sit overnight.
About the Author
Kerri-Ann Camille is a self taught home cook. She’s also the recipe developer, content creator, food stylist & foodtographer behind the Kerri-Ann’s Kravings Food Blog. For more recipes like this follow Kerri-Ann Camille on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.