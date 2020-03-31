Jamaican Recipes

Jamaican Rum Cream Recipe: Kerri-Ann’s Kravings

9 hours ago
by Kerri-Ann Bryan
Hey Jamaican Rum Cream Lovers!! Learn how to make an at home version of the Jamaican “Sangster’s” Rum Cream with only a few easy ingredients. It’s a perfect blend of Jamaican rum and rich cream with just a hint of exotic Jamaican fruits and spices. SIP! SIP! HOORAYYY!!

Recipe Ingredients:

  • 14 oz can Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 1 cup Appleton Estate Spiced Rum (or amber rum of choice)
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream or Half &Half
  • 3 tbsp Chocolate Syrup
  • 2 tbsp Fresh Brewed Coffee
  • 1 Tsp Real Vanilla Extract
  • 1 tsp Coconut Extract
Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a blender on low setting for a 30 -45 seconds or until ingredients are blend well.
  2. Refrigerate for an hour for flavors to blend before serving . Serve over ice. You can add your coffee, ice cream etc.
  3. Recipe Notes:
  4. Yield 1 Liter ( A little over 1 quart)

***If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic option – you may substitute the rum with rum extract.

Last approximately 14 days and taste better if left to sit overnight.

Kerri-Ann Camille is a self taught home cook.  She’s also the recipe developer, content creator,  food stylist & foodtographer behind the Kerri-Ann’s Kravings Food Blog. For more recipes like this follow Kerri-Ann Camille on Instagram,  Youtube, Facebook,  Pinterest and Twitter.

