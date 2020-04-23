Jamaican School Donates its Cafeteria Food to Students During COVID-19 Crisis

During this COVID-19 there are stories of kindness and leadership that help to show we are truly our brother’s keeper. On Tuesday, April 1, 2020, and Wednesday, April 2, 2020, Brompton Primary gave away the food from the school canteen to 65 students on PATH (Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education). Led by Principal Mrs. Jenice McKenzie-Ricketts and a few staff members they distributed the food to over 100 of the neediest students. The items distributed included seasoned and unseasoned chicken, seasoned turkey neck rice, flour, coconut milk, ketchup, peas, oil, and baking powder.

“I did not feel comfortable knowing that the food would just stay there and spoil when my students and the elderly could benefit. I am happy God laid it upon my heart and made it a reality when the go-ahead took a little while to come”, said Principal Mrs. Jenice McKenzie-Rickett.

The efforts by the school leaders were not limited only to the students as on April 6, 2020, they went into Brompton and surrounding communities where they distributed food to the elderly. Principal McKenzie-Ricketts distributed the items while Guidance Counsellor Margaret Small and community member Bernadene Jones, affectionately called Aunt Shawn, accompanied & assisted the principal.

“We were very concerned about the elderly as they cannot come out to shop given the current COVID-19 crisis,” said Principal McKenzie-Ricketts, she continued “We are asking Friends of Brompton Primary School to remember to help others in whatever way you can. Check-in on and help the elderly in your community as we go through COVID-19 together.”

Brompton primary school is located in Brompton, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, and is 90 years old. Some of the prominent past students include Hon. K.D Knight, D. K Duncan, Donald Mullings, Lt. Colonel Rudolph Reynolds, Professor Newton Duncan, Professor Courtney Simons, and Dr. Norma Agard.

Mrs. Ricketts assumed duties as principal of Brompton Primary School in September 2019.

Photo Source:Principal Mrs. Jenice McKenzie-Ricketts, Brompton Primary