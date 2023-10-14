Jamaican Schools to be Presented with Defibrillators by US Based Team Jamaica Bickle

Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) through its “Defibrillators in Schools” initiative will present 35 Automated External Defibrillators (AED) to Schools and Sports Associations on Wednesday October 18, 2023, at the Alfred Sangster Auditorium located on the campus of UTECH. Presentations will commence at 9.00 am., to be followed by an in-person training session on the usage of the AED and its importance, coupled with training in CPR. Each recipient will also receive a Sports First Aid Kit.

Impact on School and Sports Safety

The Team Jamaica Bickle “Defibrillator to Schools Program,” began in 2014, after the loss of St. Jago High School student, Cavahn McKenzie at a cross-country meet in Tobago. It spurred the entity into action as it realized that there was a need to have emergency resources readily available to schools, especially at sporting events.

Achievements of the Program Since Inception

Since 2014, the organization has donated over 100 AED units to schools, organizations and trained over 400 staff and students. The training sessions will be conducted by nurses Delores McGregor, Sharon Thompson and Winsome James, from the Diaspora Health Care Sector. All are Basic Life Support (BLS) Certified and members of the NY-based Jamaican Nurses Association in the Northeast Diaspora.

Partnering Tertiary Institutions

Apart from the schools identified to receive AEDs, a number of Sporting Associations including Netball Jamaica, Jamaica Volleyball, and Tertiary Institutions; UTECH, GC Foster College of Sports and Recreation, Montego Bay Community College, and The Mico University College.

Support from Diaspora Health Care Sector and Jamaican Nurses Association

“TJB is committed to our athletes’ welfare and general well-being as they endeavor to excel in their chosen discipline,” offered Irwine Clare, Sr., Founder of TJB.

Special thanks to the major sponsors namely, Second Round Foundation (Jalen Brunson – NBA Point Guard/New York Knicks) and Adelina Bernard – Olympic Sprinter who represented Panama, Jamaica and Venezuela and the Jamaica National (JN) Group.

Photo – Team Jamaica Bickle Inc.