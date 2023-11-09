Jamaican-Themed Christmas Grand Market Comes to New York in 2023

Braata Productions, an enterprise dedicated to providing authentic representations of the culture of Caribbean islands, will present the Christmas Grand Market during the 2023 holiday season. The market, which will be held in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn, will showcase Caribbean-themed arts and crafts, traditional foods, music, and cultural performances. The festive market will bring together Caribbean communities and those interested in Caribbean culture to enjoy the season and explore the many rich traditions of the Caribbean.

A Long-Standing Tradition in Jamaica

The Christmas Market is a longstanding tradition in Jamaica, which typically takes place on Christmas Eve or after Christmas morning church services. The family-friendly festivities are enjoyed by the entire community, and all participants enjoy games, competitions for all ages, gifts – including toys – on offer at brightly decorated stalls, and always an abundance of tasty food and drinks.

Three Days of Celebration

The 2023 Christmas Market will be held at three separate locations on three consecutive days:

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Merrick Academy Charter School

136-25 218th Street, Springfield Gardens, NY 11413

Market opens at 5:30 pm

Concert at 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Harry S Truman High School

750 Baychester Avenue, Bronx NY

Market opens at 4:30 pm

Concert at 6:00 pm

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Alliance Tabernacle (formerly Clarendon Road Church)

3304 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn, NY 11203

Market opens at 4:30 pm

Concert at 6:00 pm

Hosted by Award-Winning Jamaican Emcee Dahlia Harris

Jamaican-born cultural and creative industries entrepreneur, Dahlia Harris, will serve as the emcee at the market. Harris, the CEO of the independent product company, DMH Productions, provides employment for creative talent and is dedicated to exploring social issues via the arts. Her mission also includes advancing the recognition of Jamaican content around the world. She is the recipient of the Bigga High Achievers Award and has been inducted into the Caribbean Hall of Fame. In 2017, at the inaugural Brand YOU Academy Kingston, she received the Excellence in Personal Branding Award. She is the founder of the Jamaica Women in Theater Festival and has won numerous awards for her talent as a writer, actor, and producer. She was the first female senior product of radio and television sports in Jamaica and is in demand as a motivational speaker.

Featured Performers

Concerts staged during the Christmas Market will feature Meecah and Abena. Meecah has been performing on stage since she was three years old and played Zindi Mandela in workshops of the musical production of “Mandela.” She played all leading women in the Tony Award-winning “Hamilton,” and recently appeared in the original Jamaican musical, “The Harder They Come” and as Dorothy in the Broadway Workshop of “The Wiz.” Off stage, she enjoys spending time with her Caribbean family, surfing, and playing sports. Abena comes from Nevis, and is the daughter of the accomplished vocalist, Erlene Williams-King and the late Honorable Vance Amory, the former Premier of Nevis. She has sung with several Gospel choirs in Brooklyn and performed with Sir Frankie McIntosh, among other music legends. Recently embarked on a solo career, she has released the original reggae love song, “Your Love” and a cover of “Flowers.”

Christmas Market 2023 Made Possible Through State and Local Support

The Market will be presented under the joint efforts of Braata Productions, the New York State Council on the Arts, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and the New York State Legislature. It is also partly supported by public funds via the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council members Selvena N. Brooks-Powers and Kevin Riley, and New York State Assemblyman Brian Cunningham.

About Braata Productions

“Braata” is a colloquial Jamaican term that means “more,” and more is what Braata Productions seeks to bring to its supporters and audiences. The company was launched by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in 2009 with the goal of providing entertainment and education to patrons and giving a voice to performers, writers, and directors to bring Caribbean folk culture, music, and theater to the United States. It is dedicated to providing Caribbean and Caribbean-American artists a place to showcase their talents. It seeks to take its position among the leading performing arts organizations in New York City, while also providing community outreach beyond the five boroughs to Connecticut, Rochester, and Boston. Since its founding, Braata Productions has served more than 350 artists, directors, designers, technicians, and entrepreneurial artists, and has created The Braata Folk Singers, Braata Education & Outreach Project BE, Braata Theatre Workshop, and The “Braata” Award.

Photo – Braata Productions