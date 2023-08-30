Jamaicans.com and CaribTix.com Partner for Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival

Jamaicans.com, the cross-platform media house that has been connecting Jamaicans and those who share a love for Jamaican culture since 1995, is the official media partner of event management and ticketing agency CaribTix, the leading online ticketing service, in support of the 18th Annual Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival. The much-anticipated event will take place over Labor Day Weekend on Sunday 3 September 2023, at the Southeast Athletic Complex in Lithonia, Georgia, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased on the homepage of the Jamaicans.com website. Click the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival banner.

Indulge in Flavorful Caribbean Cuisine

Celebrate the flavors, music, and culture of the Caribbean as organizers bring together authentic Caribbean music, cuisine, and many culture-oriented experiences for the enjoyment of festival-goers in the heart of Atlanta. The festival centers on its many food choices, starting with the tasty jerk options that give the festival its name. Authentic dishes from various countries in the Caribbean will be offered by more than 20 vendors, so foodies desiring everything from spicy jerk to mouthwatering seafood will find their cravings satisfied. And for the adventurous palate, there is jerk and Guinness-flavored ice cream. In a presentation hosted by Publix, celebrity Chef Irie will guide a contest of local chefs, including Scotley Innis and Jaaion Barnes, a series of “jerk cook-offs.” Media personality Jody Ann Gray and Jamaican Consul General Oliver Mair will be showcasing their culinary expertise in jerk preparation.

Vibrant Arts and Crafts Market Plus a Kid’s Zone

A marketplace will feature vendors offering a wide range of arts and crafts inspired by the Caribbean vibe. Festival goers will have the opportunity to find unique merchandise that reflects the creativity of the Caribbean. No festival would be complete without the Kid’s Zone, which is a must-see for visitors of all ages. Games and other activities on offer will create many remarkable memories for young and old alike. Exciting live performances The main stage at the festival will pulsate with Caribbean rhythms in the music of Ding Dong, Destra, Gyptian, Rudy Live and Messenjah Selah. Medleys of reggae, soca, dancehall, and afro beats will be hosted by the deejays King Waggy T, Juggla, Richie D, and Tony Jangles. The comedy stylings of Jamaican Chris “Johnny” Daley will keep the energy flowing.

Meet Corporate Leaders

During the Corporate Walk, visitors will have the chance to meet with representatives of some of the largest corporations in Georgia and the Caribbean as they share investment opportunities, tourism options, efficient shipping services, and efficient money transfer tools available both in and to the Caribbean. Corporations participating include VM Group, Digicel, JN Money, Jamaica Tourist Board, and Caribbean Shipping.

About CaribTix

CaribTix is a premier ticketing and event management company servicing entertainment and corporate clients in the Caribbean and North America. Clients include Reggae Sumfest, The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (FL, NY, DC), Miami Broward Carnival, Western Union, Victoria Mutual Building Society, and ISSA Boys and Girls Champs.

About the Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival

The Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival is an annual cultural extravaganza that celebrates the Caribbean heritage through food, music, art, and entertainment. With a focus on promoting cultural exchange and unity, the festival brings together people from all walks of life to experience the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean.