Jamaicans.com is Official Media Partner of International Reggae Day 2023

Every year on July 1 music fans observe International Reggae Day (IRD), a 24-hour celebration of reggae culture and its place in the history of Jamaican music. This year, Jamaicans.com, the premier platform for all things Jamaican, has partnered with International Reggae Day (IRD) and will serve as its official Media Partner. The theme of the 2023 event is “Saluting the Global Influence of ‘80s and ‘90s Dancehall,” with a special focus on the “The Game Changers,” 30 artistes and others who shaped the music genre and made it a force throughout the world.

Origins of International Reggae Day

The first International Reggae Day was celebrated on July 1st, 1994, a few years after Andrea Davis, the founder and producer of IRD, was inspired by a speech given in 1991 in Kingston, Jamaica, by Winnie Mandela. Mandela, the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, noted the impact Reggae music had on the people of South Africa as they fought for equal rights during Apartheid.

Celebrating the Best of 80s and 90s Dancehall

Davis expressed her excitement about the theme of the event in 2023 and the alliance with Jamaicans.com, saying, “Jamaicans.com embodies its brand as a major portal connecting Jamaicans at home and abroad to our roots and contemporary news. We are thrilled about the broadened partnership this year as we delve into the influential era of 80s and 90s Dancehall. This year’s celebration allows us to honor the artistes, producers, sound systems, and cultural contributors who have played a crucial role in shaping the Dancehall genre and making it an integral part of Jamaican culture. The Jamaicans.com platforms will be integral to us telling this chapter in Jamaica’s rich musical heritage.”

Davis added, “By combining their reach and expertise with our dedication to honoring the icons, producers, and contributors, we can create a meaningful and impactful campaign that pays homage to Dancehall music culture and its global influence on Hip Hop, Reggaeton, EDM and Afro Beats.”

Lisa-Ann OGilvie, CEO of The Caribbean Events Group, Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Festive People, and the Co-Producer of IRD, placed the partnership in further context. Noting that the ” alliance between IRD and Jamaicans.com perfectly captures the significance of recognizing and celebrating this era of Dancehall. Jamaicans.com holds a special place as not only a platform connecting Jamaicans at home and abroad but also as a vital scribe and ambassador of Jamaican culture. Together, we are in a unique position to showcase the vibrancy, innovation, and cultural importance of this iconic genre.”

Showcasing the Best of Jamaica

According to Jamaicans.com CEO, Dawson Lewis, “Jamaicans.com since its inception has always been about the Best of Jamaica, and Reggae Music encapsulates exactly this. This genre has captivated a global audience and continues to do so today through artistes like Koffee, Mortimer & Proteje to name a few. We are proud to and will continue to be Jamaica’s biggest cheerleader and are proud to celebrate once more International Reggae Day.”

As part of the festivities, Jamaicans.com will publish a series of stories, vignettes and interviews the “Game-Changing” creators, producers and personalities of Dancehall, these include nominees: Supercat, Shabba Ranks, Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Buju Banton, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Chaka Demus & Pliers, Lady Saw, Yellowman, Ninjaman, Patra, Baby Cham, Ini Kamoze, Shinehead, Barrington Levy, Tanya Stephens, Sanchez, Wayne Wonder, Cobra, Papa San, Lt. Stitchie, Tiger, Capleton, Sizzla, Garnett Silk, Cutty Ranks, Frankie Paul, and Sugar Minott.

Photo – Deposit Photos