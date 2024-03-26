Jamaica’s Bunny Shaw Breaks Man City Women’s Goal-Scoring Record

Her winning goal for Manchester City in a match against Manchester United brought the total number of goals scored by Jamaican striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, 27, to an impressive 68 and broke the Man City all-time women’s record set by Georgia Stanway’s total of 67 goals in 186 appearances between 2015 and 2022. Shaw beat Stanway’s record in just 82 appearances.

The record breaker

Shaw’s historic record-breaking goal occurred in the Barclays Women’s Super League match at Etihad Stadium. She maintained her composure playing through on a goal by Jess Park and brought Man City its third goal early in the second half. Her achievement in breaking the record is especially notable as it comes in just her third full season with the club. In her debut season, she had 15 goals in 29 appearances, and she followed that by scoring 31 goals in all competitions to break the record set by Nikita Parris for most goals in a single season by the middle of March.

Shaw’s legacy of spectacular performances

Making history is nothing new for Shaw. In December 2023, she became the first player in the history of the Women’s Super League (WSL) to achieve three hat-tricks in a calendar year. She also scored eight trebles in all competitions to break another record at Man City. In addition, she is a key player for Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz national team and was instrumental in Jamaica’s history-making qualifications for the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and 2023 and ushered in a successful new era for football in Jamaica.

Photo – Manchester City