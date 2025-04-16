Jamaican Olympian Christania Williams is no stranger to speed. Known for her lightning-fast starts and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Williams has now taken that explosive power to an entirely new arena—bobsleigh. And not just any bobsleigh team. She’s now the brakewoman for Austria’s top pilot, Katrin Beierl, making a seamless and stunning leap from sprinting spikes to ice tracks.

A Second Wind on Ice

For most athletes, switching sports—especially from track and field to winter sliding sports—might seem like an impossible leap. But not for Christania. At 30, she’s charging headfirst into a brand new career with the same drive that made her a global sprint sensation. Now training at the sports centre in St. Pölten, Austria, her partnership with Beierl has already turned heads on the international bobsleigh circuit.

Their debut at the IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck was nothing short of impressive. The duo placed eighth overall, but more importantly, clocked the fourth and fifth fastest start times of the competition—proof that Christania’s sprinting background is translating beautifully to the bobsleigh push start. Even more impressive? She set a national start record for Austria at 5.49 seconds in her very first competition.

“It Felt Like 2016 All Over Again”

Sharing her journey on Instagram, Christania wrote:

“Who would’ve thought 9 years later I’d get those same feelings back. The rush, the excitement, my smile, the drive of just wanting to do more.”

That same rush took her all the way to fourth place at the European Championships in Lillehammer—another outstanding finish that places her firmly among the rising stars of the sport.

Carrying the Torch (and Speed) of Jamaican Greatness

While she now competes for Austria, Christania’s roots remain firmly planted in Jamaica, the country that raised her and where she first discovered her love for speed. Following in the footsteps of athletes like Lauryn Williams and Alexandra Burghardt—track stars turned winter medalists—Christania is carving out her own legacy in a sport she never imagined she’d pursue.

She joins a short but powerful list of women who’ve successfully crossed the summer-winter Olympic divide. Her aim? To help Austria qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and maybe even bring home another medal—this time, from the ice.

A New Chapter, Same Fire

Christania Williams’ bobsleigh journey is more than just a career pivot—it’s a reinvention. It’s the story of an athlete refusing to let her story end at the finish line of a track, instead finding new meaning, joy, and success on a different path.

And judging by her early performances, this icy chapter is just heating up.

Cover Photo: IBSF / Viesturs Lacis