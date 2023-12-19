Jamaica’s Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Attend Grand Opening Ceremony at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters

Blue Diamond Resorts celebrated a momentous occasion on December 13, 2023, marking the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its latest property, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, which opened its doors in mid-November in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The distinguished event was honored by the presence of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, who graciously participated in the ceremony.

Distinguished Guests and Honors

The day commenced with the Prime Minister’s arrival at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, followed by a comprehensive walkthrough of the property, including visits to the property’s modern accommodations. The opening ceremony was presided over by the top executives of Blue Diamond Resorts, marking the most significant milestone for the company in the region since the opening of Royalton Negril in 2017.

Blue Diamond Resorts’ President, Jordi Pelfort, conveyed sentiments of gratitude and recognition for Jamaica’s pivotal role in the company’s journey. Pelfort emphasized that the island’s unique charm and vibrancy have played an integral part in Blue Diamond Resorts’ success. The president’s address underscored the commitment to the Jamaican people, extending beyond hospitality to encompass support and upliftment for the communities that have warmly embraced the resort.

Minister Edmund Bartlett echoed the sentiment with a speech affirming the importance of Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters in contributing to Jamaica’s tourism landscape. The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, also shared his thoughts, emphasizing the significance of such investments in boosting the local economy and fostering sustainable development.

Beginning of a New Chapter for Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters

The highlight of the ceremony was the official ribbon-cutting, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter for Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters. The celebration continued with a cocktail reception at the resort’s lobby, and the day concluded with an exclusive private lunch at Dorado restaurant, providing a fitting conclusion to a momentous occasion.

Blue Diamond Resorts expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, and all distinguished guests for their participation in this landmark event, marking a significant milestone in the company’s enduring commitment to Jamaica and its people.

Photo – Blue Diamond Resorts Media