Jamaica’s Sprint Legend Usain Bolt Reveals Why Dancehall Is Prioritized by His Music Company

Usain Bolt’s music production company, A-Team Lifestyle, is making dancehall music its priority. The company recently released its sixth album, “Escape Riddim,” a compilation of ten vocal and instrumental tracks recorded by global reggae and dancehall stars like Christopher Martin, D-Major, Busy Signal, as well as rising artists like Lia Caribe, Jahzeal, and Kyann.

Why focus on dancehall?

Bolt, Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic medal winner and sprint legend, shared that he and A-Team decided to compile a Reggae/Soul project because this is the music they grew up with and that during those years, “we enjoyed all the subsets of dancehall music.” As the company continues to delve into music production, it will produce the music that influenced them. According to Bolt, “Lovers Rock dancehall always give that smooth rhythmic soul feeling which is the tone of the ‘Escape Riddim.’” He added that every artist was unique in how they expressed themselves and that the project covers all the emotions expressed in the reggae Lovers Rock beat. Previous albums released by A-Team Lifestyle include “Olympe Rosé,” “Immortal Riddim,” “Clockwork Riddim,” and “Country Yutes,” as well as “9.58 Riddim.”

“A big deal”

According to dancehall and reggae singer, Christopher Martin, Bolt’s interest in music is a “very big deal.” Martin and Bolt have been friends for several years, and he remembers when the sprint legend decided to be a part of the music industry. Martin noted that there was nothing frivolous in the decision because music, dancing, and the culture itself are things Bolt really enjoys. Martin believes that Bolt will be a part of the music scene for a long time and that as long as Bolt wants his support, “I’m gonna be there,” he said.

Happy to be part of the “Escape Riddim” project

Martin expressed his excitement at being a part of the “Escape Riddim” project as it allowed him to express himself in the way he wanted. He felt that it has the cadences and melodies that bring “different topics to your mind,” and he considered those topics to “come up with the songs that I have on the rhythm.” While it was challenging for him to record just one track for the album due to the diverse flow of rhythm, Martin described the experience as “awesome” and said he “felt great about it.” Ultimately, two of his singles, “Drive Me Crazy” and “My All,” are featured on the album, both of which he said are very special, with one being “high in toxicity” and the other “the usual Christopher Martin.”

Photo – Usain Bolt