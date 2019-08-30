Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Head to Jamaica to Celebrate Justine Skye’s Birthday – See Photos

Kendall Jenner, the reality star and model, traveled to Jamaica with Hailey Baldwin to enjoy a girls’ weekend and to celebrate the birthday of Jamaican-American singer Justine Skye. The three women took a private jet from California to the Caribbean, having chosen Jamaica for their August getaway at the famed Rockhouse hotel. The trio has not spent all their time lounging at the venue, however; they also took a more adventurous approach and visited the Blue Hole waterfall, jumping on the rocks and climbing down to the water. They followed tour guides in the area and jumped into the water while their escorts took photographs of their activities. In 2017, the three women traveled by yacht to an undisclosed location with Bella Hadid, and if their Jamaica trip is anything like this previous journey, the public will see many boat and jet-ski photos soon.

They plan to return home shortly to participate in New York Fashion Week and to attend a pending wedding as Baldwin and Justin Bieber plan to celebrate their marriage in South Carolina in late September. The couple was already married in 2018, but want to celebrate the event once more.

Justine Skye is a Jamaican-American and one of the latest athletes to sign with Jay-Z’s Rock Nation recording label. Just 21, Skye was born in Brooklyn, New York, and is better known to her fans as The Purple Unicorn, a title that refers to her purple hair. She recently released the R&B song “U Don’t Know” illustrates her growing confidence and offers a refined performance. The song features Wizkid. Speaking with InStyle, Skye stated that the new single definitely has a Caribbean vibe, which she enjoys including in her music. She also said that the song was written in Jamaica, the country from which her parents come. Expanding on her love of Jamaica, Skye noted her appreciation of jerk chicken and other Jamaican dishes like curry goat and ackee and saltfish, which she had growing up.

Since she signed with Roc Nation, also the home of superstar Rihanna and Willow Smith, Skye has met Rihanna several times, and admitted that she was nervous around Beyoncé. Skye says that her dream is to collaborate with the artists Drake and Pharrell in the future.

Explaining her purple hair, she said she used to hate the color, but at age 16, when her mother finally allowed her to dye her hair, she chose purple and has stayed with it since then.

Photo source: Instagram