Khadija “Bunny” Shaw Named Joie Player of the Month for November 2023

Young Manchester City fans were given the opportunity to ask questions of Joie Player of the Month, forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw. Shaw snatched the title from Lauren Hemp and Laia Aleixandri, finishing with four goals and another two assists as Manchester took the top spot in the Manchester Derby with a 7-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. At the time of the award, Shaw was City’s leading scorer for the 2023/2024 season with seven goals in nine appearances. On January 12, 2024, Shaw was ranked Number 24 on The Guardian’s list of the 100 best women’s footballers in the world in 2023.

Three questions for Bunny Shaw

Three of Shaw’s very young fans were eager to ask questions of the Player of the Month. Noah, aged five, wanted to know what Shaw’s favorite goal was in November 2023. Shaw said her favorite was her second goal against Tottenham because with that goal, she made one move that created space for the second move, and this is something that she has been working on. Luna, aged nine, asked Shaw about her favorite thing about scoring goals. Shaw answered that scoring a goal gets her closer to a win, which is the most important thing. She also said she liked the fact that scoring a goal helps her team and brings positive results, and she also noted that the crowd’s reaction to a goal is something she enjoys. Eleven-year-old Ava questioned the star player about her favorite pre-match meal. Shaw said she doesn’t have a favorite pre-match meal, but she will generally have a bagel or egg and toast before a match.

“Keep pushing”

Commenting on the return of league competition after the WSL winter break on January 11, 2024, Shaw emphasized the need for Manchester City to “keep pushing” in a follow-up to their impressive 2023 finish. City defeated Manchester United 3 to 1 in the Old Trafford Derby and demolished Tottenham 7 to 0 before winning 2-1 versus Aston Villa and 4-1 against Everton in December 2023. Shaw scored seven times in those four victorious matches and led the Golden Boot standings with nine goals and Man City looking for its first WSL title since 2016. In an interview with the PA news agency, she said the team put itself in a great position to compete for the league title, but added, “We just have to keep pushing, keep improving, just focus on what we can control, and we’ll see.”

